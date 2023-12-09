Haikou, the capital of China’s Hainan Province, is experiencing a warm winter peak season for tourism. On December 8, a group of travel journalists visited various attractions in Haikou as part of the “Rivers and Mountains Are Picturesque” online theme publicity event, sponsored by China News Network and the Cyberspace Administration of Hainan Provincial Committee.

One of the highlights of the visit was the China Leiqiong Global Geopark Haikou Park, which is the only coastal volcanic geopark in China. The park boasts over 40 Quaternary volcanoes and more than 60 lava tunnels, as well as a diverse array of flora and fauna. It is known as the “Green Lung of Haikou” due to its high vegetation coverage rate and is a nationally important geological heritage.

Another stop on the journalists’ itinerary was the Qilou Old Street, which is regarded as Haikou’s city cultural business card. The street is renowned for its unique architectural style, and it has been rated as one of the first batch of “Chinese Historical and Cultural Streets”. The street has been revitalized in recent years through renovation and modern cultural tourism creativity, allowing visitors to experience the historical charm while also enjoying modern cultural offerings.

The visit also included cdf Haikou International Duty Free City, the world‘s largest single duty-free store, which has become a popular tourist destination in Haikou. With the introduction of new policies such as “purchase now and pick up,” the duty-free city has experienced an increase in passenger flow and has become a key driver of Hainan’s tourism retail industry.

The tour highlighted the diverse attractions and offerings of Haikou, showcasing its natural beauty, historical charm, and modern amenities. As Hainan continues to develop as a key tourist destination, the city’s unique attractions are expected to attract even more visitors in the future.