Pieces of nylon in PVC in the dishes of the school canteen at the Giovanni Battista Lovadina primary school, based in via Roma in the center of Cimadolmo, have alarmed parents, teachers and the municipal administration of Cimadolmo. The Municipality thus had to start investigations into the case, reporting the disservice to the contractor company for the administration of meals in the school canteen.

It all began when pieces of PVC nylon were found in 6 or 7 dishes that were given to young primary school students. The dishes affected by the contamination of small pieces of plastic have been detected in various foods, both in first courses and in second courses and in small pizzas.

«As soon as I received the reports from the school, I wanted to take an interest in person, immediately going to the primary school canteen», explains the mayor of Cimadolmo, Giovanni Ministeri, who adds: «The complaints concerned not only the quality of the food, which is administered to the children, but also the quantity of the dishes, as they do not appear to comply with the provisions of the tender specifications. The process and the relative assignment of the service», the mayor points out, «were completed last summer by the Treviso Province body, representing the sole contracting station, which we had adhered to as a Municipality, for the tender contract for school canteen services. Once the service was assigned, the company began in September with the administration of meals at our primary school, for around 120 children and 8 teachers. It seems that three or four other municipalities have had similar problems with the same company ».

The mayor Ministries also gave news of the case with a heated post on the Facebook page of the Municipality: «The contractual rules provide for the dispute, the penalties and the withdrawal from the contract, if what is foreseen in the tender specifications for the supply of the service canteen for children is not implemented as agreed. On my own initiative I went to the school canteen, things that this mayor will do again in the next few days. I invite anyone who wants to preside over the administration of meals to be present with me », writes the mayor. “I want to reiterate that disputes can be made when there is evidence, photographs and probative material, which highlight the problems complained of”.

The mayor sent the folders containing the complaints to the company, thus summoning it to a meeting to be held in the Cimadolmo town hall on Tuesday at 6 pm. The members of the municipal school canteen commission are also invited to the meeting. —