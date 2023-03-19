The family Petro Alcocer He has been the target of criticism and comments in recent weeks after the scandal broke out against Nicolás Petro Burgos, a deputy from Atlántico who was accused by his ex-partner of having taken political advantage of his father’s campaign and presidency.

With all this, former Senator Piedad Córdoba appeared on her Twitter account to defend the Colombian president from the “soft attack” that was being carried out against him.

“Stop my balls, everything indicates that a soft coup against Petro is being prepared, that’s how it works, it’s called lawfare,” the left-wing Colombian politician began writing while listing in a point-by-point thread the points with which they sought to attack the president:

“1. They orchestrate a disinformation campaign, flooding the networks and media with tendentious information; 2. The positive is minimized, the negative is extrapolated and exaggerated; 3. The lie campaigns move with hordes of false accounts on Twitter, Facebook and chains of WhatsApp 4. They begin to instigate marches with false motivations, such as “they are going to end the health system” or “they will take away our pensions” or “they are going to end the companies” 5. Until they create an artificial climate of discomfort unsustainable social; 6. And at that moment they invent some trial of whatever, no matter the details, they join the military and overthrow the Government. 7. Look at the cases of Dilma, Correa, CFK, Lula, Lugo, Zelaya and Castillo” , he asserted.

In this way, Piedad Córdoba decided to call on all who believed in this Government to come out to defend it from those who wanted to harm it and see it fall:

“I’m warning you from now on, the only way to protect the Petro government is to take to the streets peacefully and massively. You have to go out and defend the votes. Only the people save the people. They are not going to overwhelm the change,” concluded by saying