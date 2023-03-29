A few, very few days after the President of the Congress of the Republic, Senator Roy Barreras, tore up the document containing the political reform in a profoundly histrionic gesture, and which would have sunk if it had advanced in its legislative process, the Senator of the Historical Pact, Piedad Córdoba, proposed that Colombia create a National Constituent Assembly.

But watch out! It is not so striking that the ghost of a National Constituent Assembly continues to revive in public opinion, but that this is, according to the parliamentarian, the only option for there to be a real political transformation that, according to Senator Córdoba, “It must be outside the institutionality of Congress and outside the pacts of the leadership.”

Questions to the operation of Congress

In this sense, and completely against the path of the coalition of which she is a part, the senator questioned the process that was given to the reform that had to be withdrawn and that was constituted as the first major defeat of the National Government of Gustavo Petro in the legislative body, because according to it, it was not able to break the clientelist system or overcome corruption and the inability of the political regime to respond to the challenges of new social subjects.

“The exercise of power has posed challenges to the Executive that threaten to make any political reform stumble,” the legislator trilled in an opinion column that she posted through her Twitter account, and immediately afterwards she made a series of criticisms of a project of law that its own bench established, which has deepened its distancing from the pact.

And it is that, according to Piedad Córdoba, the fall of the article was not the direct result of an action by the opposition, as the president of Congress pointed out, but rather its failure was due to the influence that the president had in its process. of the Senate, Roy Barreras, and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada.

And then he criticized the lack of capacity of the institution of which he is a part: “It is evident that the current Congress does not have the capacity to lead structural transformations in political matters, it could not even install relevant nuances in that failed reform project, since all Reform attempts have succumbed to the comfortable conservative and perverse strategies of each party or to the icy waters of personal calculation,” he indicated through his opinion column.

The reform lost its essence

However, the senator did support the discourse that the reform, in its essence, completely distanced itself from the precepts and principles to which the ideals of the Historical Pact respond, which was the central justification on which the government was mounted when he made the decision to withdraw it so that he could present it later. Of course, she described it as retrograde, complacent and toothless.

“Despite this, its speakers insisted on proposing a toothless, retrograde and complacent reform, with the practices that it had promised to displace. Therefore, at this late hour, the government itself requested its withdrawal, since it did not represent the spirit of what was raised about political reform in the electoral campaign and because objections to what was proposed had been made manifest from an important sector. from the government bench itself, which was not heard,” the senator indicated through her column.

Lastly, it is noteworthy that the senator referred to the same criticisms raised by the opposition regarding political reform, such as the fact that this article enabled a revolving door from Congress to the Executive so that parliamentarians could become ministers. with Infobae

Related