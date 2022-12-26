Home News Piedmont, 807 thousand euros for a mountain of experiences
News

Piedmont, 807 thousand euros for a mountain of experiences

Piedmont, 807 thousand euros for a mountain of experiences

The project “A mountain of experiences: sustainable tourism on the Italia Cai path in Piedmont” received 807 thousand euros from the Government. «An important result», comments Roberto Colombero, regional president of Uncem, for an initiative, presented by all the tourist consortia, which has as its objective «to enhance the Piedmontese mountains through sustainable and accessible forms of outdoor tourism». The funding comes from the Cohesion Development Funds (FSC). According to Colombero, “the success” is due to “a key factor: having united tourist Consortia, the Dmo VisitPiemonte, the Region, the Cai and many other private and public entities, such as the mountain Unions of Municipalities that have signed up to the project”. The design is to enhance the tourist offer of the mountain areas of Piedmont crossed by the national hiking trail “Sentiero Italia CAI”, considered as a common thread that connects all the territories, and the offer of activities and experiences.

The eight tourist Consortia that have proposed the initiative are: Valle Maira Tourist Consortium – leader (86 companies), Valli del Canavese Tourist Operators Consortium (65 companies), Valli di Lanzo Tourist Operators Consortium (33 companies), Alpi Biellesi Tourist Consortium ( 50 companies), Monterosa Valsesia Consortium (60 companies), Conitours Consortium, Province of Cuneo Tour Operators (110 companies), Bardonecchia Tourism Consortium (36 companies), Consortium, Fortur Sauze d’Oulx Tourist (108 companies).

The collaboration pact on the project has collected the expressions of interest in participating from numerous mountain unions of municipalities (28 entities) of the territories concerned, for a total of more than 394,000 inhabitants.

