Despite the storms of the last few hours, which brought little rain and various damage from hail and wind, the drought alarm does not go off in Piedmont. “We must save every liter of drinking water available, because the reserves are over” is the alarm of the regional councilor for the environment, Matteo Marnati.

“The water that is falling today on the hydroelectric basins is glacial water – he explains – that is, unfortunately, it is the result, unfortunately, of the melting of the glaciers due to the rise in freezing temperature, so it is not good news: water arrives, but we are losing our reserves “explains the exponent of the council Cirio according to whom, after a request for a state of emergency presented to the government at the end of June,” we will soon have to update the damage account and ask for other funds to restore farmers and pay for interventions with tankers “.

Drought, the rice paddy war breaks out between Piedmont and Lombardy: “You steal our water” by Diego Longhin 07 July 2022



According to the commissioner, over 2 thousand operations are carried out to bring water with tankers to areas that have problems with water supply, “and are destined to increase especially in mountain and tourist areas due to the arrival of holidaymakers who increase the water consumption. Verbano Cusio Ossola is the province that at this moment has the most critical issues and the greatest need for tankers: for this we will ask for an additional allocation of funds within the state of emergency, because costs are increasing. in great difficulty, the Turin in the average, the Cuneo quite good, while the Asti has the best performances “.

Drought, now it is water theft alarm: a farm in the Turin area subtracted 200 liters per second from the Po by Carlotta Rocci July 12, 2022



In addition to drought, one of the problems faced by water management is represented by network leaks. “For every three liters of water, one is lost – says Marnati – We are one of the most virtuous companies on a national level, but we have the duty to reduce the dispersion, on average by 33%, which is still too high. The higher you go up in the mountains. the more the dispersion percentages rise to exceed even 60%, the more we go down to the plains and the more we get even below 20% “.

Theft of water: stealing what does not cost and the discovery of poverty by Maurizio Crosetti July 13, 2022



To solve this problem, the Region has an intervention plan worth almost half a billion euros by 2025. “It is essential to replace the pipes where the aqueducts are over 50 years old, to use remote control and artificial intelligence to monitor in time real losses and dispersions of water. They are always a problem – highlights Marnati – but they are even more so in a time of severe water shortage “. The President of the Region Alberto Cirio also spoke on the subject. “The situation we are experiencing is the demonstration that issues such as drought must be treated with a timely perspective, not only when the emergency is generated “.

On these issues, the Regions are planning a meeting tomorrow with the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Colao “to have certainty about the funds of the NRP that we intend to use to combat climate change and for the maintenance of water networks”.