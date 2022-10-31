Volunteers

Stefano Bertino is in charge of the XII Canavesana delegation of the Piedmontese Alpine and Speleological Rescue which has 86 actual volunteers and 5 in training and is divided into three stations: Ivrea, Valprato Soana and Valle Orco, a mountain range that ranges from the latter to the borders with the Aosta Valley and the Biella area. Video Barbara Torra

02:46