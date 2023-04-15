Piedra and Duarte go with a mental blow to measure Guayaquil City





Being ranked among the best in the LigaPro Serie Aso far this season, it will be a great emotional blow for Hamilton Piedra y Bruno Duarte before the match against Guayaquil City in the stadium Alejandro Serrano Aguilar.

To date five, Piedra is the third goalkeeper with the most saves (17). He is beaten by Pedro Ortiz (21), of Emelec; and Hernan Galindez, 19, of Aucas.

Some consider that the teams where the goalkeepers stand out the most are the ones that deal with the most deficiencies in the defensive order. The statistics show something different. The most thrashed teams to date are Dolphin (13), Catholic University (12), Mushuc Runa, Libertad, Guayaquil City (10).

The Argentine central Duarte with the albo Ricardo Adé they are among the three centers with the most clearances (22), behind the reinforcements from Cumbayá: Pablo Cifuente (26) and Teodoro Paredes (24).

sixth date

Guayaquil City visit this Saturday April 15, 2023 at the Southern Express at 15:00. The team from Buenos Aires won for the last time in Cuenca when it was still called River Ecuador. It was 2-3 on July 2, 2016.

Los morlacos have eight matches in a row without knowing defeat at home. The last setback at home was on July 29, 2022 against Aucas (1-2).

The team will compromised during the week to get a positive result. The continuity of the coaching staff headed by Gabriel del Valle and Juan Zubeldia.

The tickets have popular prices: 4 dollars the General; 8, the Tribune; 12, the Tribune; and 18, the Box.

Cuenca could change the game system, but not its interpreters. The 11 opener would be made up of Piedra, López, Duarte, Recalde, Farías; Melo, Mera, Branda, Mancinelli, Rinaldi and Becerra.

The citizens have in the attack the championship scorer, Miguel Parrales.

the previous