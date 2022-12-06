Home News Pier Ferdinando Casini elected President of the Italian Group of the Interparliamentary Union
Pier Ferdinando Casini elected President of the Italian Group of the Interparliamentary Union

Pier Ferdinando Casini elected President of the Italian Group of the Interparliamentary Union

Pier Ferdinando Casini was re-elected by acclamation as President of the
Italian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a body that was for many years
chaired by Giulio Andreotti and later by Antonio Martino. Casini covers the
office since 2 August 2018. The meeting, which was held at the Senate Foreign Affairs Commission, also proceeded with the election of the vice-presidents: Stefania Craxi (FI-BP), Alessia Ambrosi (FDI), Maurizio Lupi (We Moderates) , Stefano Patuanelli (M5S) and Ettore Rosato (Action-Iv-Re). Giulio Centemero (Lega) was confirmed Group Leader at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (Pam).
Casini: continue multilateral commitment for peace and democracy
“I am grateful to my colleagues from the majority and the opposition: the Interparliamentarian will continue his commitment in the multilateral bodies for peace and democracy and in relations with other countries to strengthen Italy’s role”, underlined Casini after his appointment.

