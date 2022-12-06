Pier Ferdinando Casini was re-elected by acclamation as President of the

Italian Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a body that was for many years

chaired by Giulio Andreotti and later by Antonio Martino. Casini covers the

office since 2 August 2018. The meeting, which was held at the Senate Foreign Affairs Commission, also proceeded with the election of the vice-presidents: Stefania Craxi (FI-BP), Alessia Ambrosi (FDI), Maurizio Lupi (We Moderates) , Stefano Patuanelli (M5S) and Ettore Rosato (Action-Iv-Re). Giulio Centemero (Lega) was confirmed Group Leader at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (Pam).

Casini: continue multilateral commitment for peace and democracy

“I am grateful to my colleagues from the majority and the opposition: the Interparliamentarian will continue his commitment in the multilateral bodies for peace and democracy and in relations with other countries to strengthen Italy’s role”, underlined Casini after his appointment.