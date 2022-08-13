Listen to the audio version of the article

Piero Angela died. The announcement on Facebook of his son Alberto: “Have a good trip dad”. Piero Angela was 93 years old but he was active until the end: “My body is like a car: the engine will have 80 thousand kilometers, but the driver is only 45 years old”, he said of him and of his venerable age.

He was fundamental for Italian television: science communicator, presenter, essayist, writer, journalist. His Anglo-Saxon-style broadcasts have revolutionized the way of telling science, history and have strengthened the documentary genre, enriching the Italian cultural baggage and giving inestimable value to the Rai display cases.

Born in Turin in 1928, Piero Angela began his journalistic career in Rai as a radio reporter, later becoming a correspondent and presenter of the news. His great popularity is linked to his scientific popularization programs, from Quark to Superquark to name the most important, with which he founded a solid documentary tradition for Italian television.

Piero Angela has also written several books, always of a popular nature: In the cosmos in search of life (1980); The thinking machine (1983); Oceans (1991); The challenge of the century (2006); Why do we have to have more children (with L. Pinna, 2008); What is politics for? (2011); Behind the scenes of history. Daily life through time (with A. Barbero, 2012); Journey into the mind: knowing the brain to keep it in shape (2014); Thirteen billion years. The novel of the universe (2015); The eyes of the Mona Lisa (2016).

In 2017 he published the autobiographical book My long journey. In 2004 he was awarded the title of Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and in 2021 of the title of Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.