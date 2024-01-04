Pierre Wunsch will temporarily remain at the National Bank pending political agreement

The Council of Regency of the National Bank has found a temporary solution to the failure to appoint the governor. Pierre Wunsch, the previous (and possibly new) governor, will temporarily remain in his old role.

Tuesday January 2, 2024 at 2:47 PM

It is not officially an extension of his mandate, but Pierre Wunsch will temporarily continue his functions as governor of the National Bank (NBB). The Council of Regency – the board of directors of the NBB – decided this at an emergency meeting. A direct consequence of the fact that the federal government has not agreed on the appointment.

Wunsch’s mandate officially expired on January 1, leaving the National Bank without a governor. A difficult matter, especially now that Belgium has the European presidency for the next six months. And without a governor, decisions of the National Bank are actually not legally valid and can easily be legally challenged. The governor must also represent Belgium internationally, for example at the next meeting of the European Central Bank at the end of January. Christine Lagarde, the CEO of the ECB, had already alarmedly informed the government what exactly was going on.

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, has already asked what exactly is going on. — © AP

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) and Minister of Finance Vincent Van Peteghem (CD&V) had sent a letter to the National Bank to keep Wunsch “exceptionally and for a short period”. A path that Lagarde had already given the green light for. It is this approach that the Council of Regency has now agreed to, writes the French-language business newspaper L’Echo. This news is confirmed in government circles.

Political currency

It is now up to the government to quickly work on a definitive solution. The appointment became bogged down in a series of vetoes. Vooruit Deputy Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is not satisfied because his ban on fee supplements for patients with an increased allowance was not approved. As long as this is not approved, he will be on the brakes on new appointments. “He sees the National Bank as an ordinary political coin,” government partners sound irritable.

But things are also at a standstill within the appointment carousel itself. PS and CD&V are diametrically opposed to the appointment of the new CEO of the FPS Finance. And so the National Bank has to make do in the meantime. With all the legal tricks that come with it.

