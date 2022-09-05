Home News Pietra Ligure, fire in the Santa Corona hospital: 50 patients transferred, some seriously intoxicated, operations postponed
Pietra Ligure, fire in the Santa Corona hospital: 50 patients transferred, some seriously intoxicated, operations postponed

Pietra Ligure, fire in the Santa Corona hospital: 50 patients transferred, some seriously intoxicated, operations postponed

Over fifty patients transferred in the middle of the night, three of them intoxicated and one to the point of being in intensive care.
It was a night of fear that lived in the orthopedics pavilion of the Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure, the largest in western Liguria.
For reasons that have yet to be ascertained – even if there is ever increasing talk of the explosion of an oxygen cylinder – around one thirty a fire developed which in a few minutes expanded, producing above all a large amount of smoke. .
The fire alarm went off and the staff present began to take hospitalized patients to other wards.
Operation which was attended by other hospital employees recalled from other pavilions.

Of course, as it was late at night, there were not many employees present as is the case during the day.
The operations lasted all night and the balance, still not definitive in the morning, speaks of three intoxicated patients and one for whom it was necessary to be hospitalized in intensive care.
The hospital has made it known that all scheduled interventions have been postponed and will need to be rescheduled.
Another serious inconvenience for a healthcare system, that of western Liguria which in recent months has been crossed by strong controversies due to the closures of wards or downsizing of hospitals in the area.

