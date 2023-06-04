Pietro Orlandi, absurd ex-carabiniere statements, pure madness – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JUNE – “It’s pure madness, how is it possible that all this attention is given to it?”. Pietro Orlandi says to ANSA on the statements of the former carabiniere Antonio Goglia according to which his sister Emanuela is buried under Castel Sant’Angelo together with Mirella Gregori. “I’ve known him for years-he explains-, every time he changes his hypothesis, and starting with Nicotri or Peronaci they give him all this space. He’s someone who tells lies”. “Already in the past – recalls Pietro Orlandi – he had written to the public prosecutor’s office, each time with unsubstantiated hypotheses, completely different hypotheses. As a motive, he passed from the theology of liberation, to the pedophile priests of Boston, to the terrorist Carlos, to the Marranos and others”. According to Emanuela Orlandi’s brother, “his intent is to appear in an article and, thanks to Nicotri who interviewed him, he succeeds and everyone follows him. Absurd”. According to Piero Orlandi, “the hallucinating fact is that everyone follows him,” he reiterates, and this creates the usual confusion. Then, in a particular moment like this, this thing is absurd, truly absurd. (HANDLE).

