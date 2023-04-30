Pietro Orlandi: I don’t apologize about Wojtyla, he knew the truth – breaking latest news

“I have never apologized because I have never offended anyone, I thought it appropriate to play an audio, then that I said that sentence, that Wojtyla was secretly leaving, it is a sentence that everyone said, it was not considered a serious thing , but someone wanted to link this situation to the words of this member of the Magliana band”. This was stated by Pietro Orlandi, interviewed by “Verissimo”, returning to the storm triggered by his declarations on the nocturnal outings of Saint John Paul II.

Orlandi also spoke of Wojtyla comparing him to the father figure and stating that one was a “negative” figure, that is Wojtyla, and the other a “positive” figure, the father. “My father died in 2004 – he said – it was another dark moment, within a year two people died, in 2004 my father, in 2005 Wojtyla, they are the two people who kept me tied to this story, Wojtyla in the negative because I have always been convinced that he knew what had happened to Emanuela, I remember when he came to our house and spoke to us about international terrorism, he assured us that he would do everything possible but then allowed silence and silence to subside on this matter, he kept silent until the end, as happened with Ratzinger and Pope Francis he did it for ten years, perhaps now they have understood that silence has not helped, these past 40 years, however, I cannot forget them and the word forgiveness I crossed it out of the dictionary”.

“When I hear the statement from the secretary of state, Parolin – he added – I am happy that he is saying that with this investigation we must shed light on a mother who is suffering, but this mother is now 93 years old and in these 40 years it does not seem to me that no one has torn their clothes for her.”

“When those documents came out, everyone branded them as false, ridiculous, even in the Vatican, but they never answered my question why they were in a safe in the Prefecture of Economic Affairs. I have not abandoned that lead, I think Emanuela was taken there and more than the Banda della Magliana, Renatino De Pedis has something to do with it, Emanuela was taken to blackmail someone, De Pedis was used as a labourer”, he continued, regarding the trail of a kidnapped Emanuela and then transferred to a convent in England.

“I believe in the passage told by Minardi – he continues on the statements of Sabina Minardi in the Netflix documentary series “Vatican girl” -, at that moment she had been handed over to the Vatican, then if an abuse took place it could have been to create the object of blackmail”. Orlandi made his debut in the broadcast by stating that for him Emanuela “is alive”, “I feel her alive”.

“The Vatican – he finally accused – has been doing everything for 40 years to prevent the truth from getting out, otherwise I cannot explain all the behavior of these 40 years”. However, “I took it as a positive thing – he says -, the investigation opened by the prosecutors of Oltretevere, it will have to take us somewhere, in my opinion this investigation could last very little because I have always said it, with a little of good will they could make it last very little”.