New headquarters for the Isiss Casagrande. The works were awarded: the intervention worth over 9.6 million euros was entrusted to ITI Impresa Generale Spa of Modena, the company that won the tender. The Province of Treviso has therefore definitively awarded the construction works for the new high school in Pieve di Soligo, to replace the existing buildings.

In detail, the work has a total value, including design and works, of 9,604,460 euros, of which 7 million financed under the NextGenerationEU plan and 2,604,460 from the Province’s own funds. The demolition of the current structures is scheduled to begin in the coming months. The construction interventions of the new institute have been planned to allow the continuation of the educational activities on site, with the exception of the sports activities which will be moved to the nearby municipal sports hall. To replace the existing buildings, a large new three-storey building will therefore be built, designed to house 23 classrooms, 9 laboratories, multimedia rooms, archives and the office.

The property will be a Nzeb energy performance building, in order to guarantee maximum efficiency and, at the same time, optimize the usability of the spaces and teaching. To the southeast, 80 photovoltaic modules will be laid. As far as the gymnasium is concerned, in addition to the seismic upgrading operations, the renovation of the false ceiling is planned as well as the construction of a new thermal power plant.

The changing rooms and related services will be created from the current archive, suitable for hosting two classes at the same time. “In these first days of the new year we are proceeding quickly on the many school building projects that will be launched in this first half of 2023 – explained Stefano Marcon, president of the Province – the new Isiss Casagrande is among the main ones: a work for over 9 million euros, for which we approved the reconstruction project in October 2022. Today we have completed the process for awarding the works, entrusted to the ITI company of Modena. The demolition works will begin shortly, the end of the works will be in 2025».