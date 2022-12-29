Thanks also came from Mayor Stefano Soldan. «With all due respect to bonuses and welfare, I prefer to give my collaborators an extra month’s salary, if the company is in a position to guarantee it»: so Luca Ricci, owner of the Bocon srl and Ricci Agricola companies in Pieve di Soligo , motivates the choice of the “fifteenth month” for its employees. They are 162 and increasing every year.

«It’s not the first time we’ve done it, it’s the fourth year in a row – he says – and honestly we’re going through quite a few difficulties following the increase in the cost of raw materials and energy, but it’s also true that this year we have recorded further growth. So why not recognize the merit of those who have passionately collaborated in this growth?». Bocon is a company specialized in the production of frozen foods, last year it also opened the first restaurant of the “Bocon Bottega e Cucina” chain in via Montello in Pieve di Soligo. Protagonists Luca Ricci and his wife Donatella Moro. This does not mean they give up on international markets.

In fact, Bocon exports almost 80% of its production and the first place is the United States where, with the reference “frozen dumplings”, it is abundantly the market leader. In Pieve di Soligo it is spread over 42,400 square meters of which 16,600 are covered, it has a photovoltaic system that produces 720 kilowatts. It is fast approaching 30 million servings a year.

«We are proud to have anticipated an innovative welfare model that we hope will find its way into other companies in the area. This – says Ricci – is a thank you that we absolutely wanted to give to our collaborators despite a very complicated and difficult year, a year that has confronted us with many factors of difficulty, in our families and in the company. It is, if you will, the confirmation of a pact of mutual trust, all the more essential if we look at the care that each of us applies every day in our role, from the choice of ingredients, to the relationship with our customers, to the study of new production lines and to constant innovation. It is our working community, the heart of our idea of ​​a company rooted in the local area, and at the same time a message of hope for the new year».

Founded in 1987, Bocon had inaugurated last year, in the presence of the President of the Region Luca Zaia and Cardinal Beniamino Stella, the new cycle-pedestrian path that connects via Lamberto Chisini to the industrial area that the city of Pieve di Soligo shares with the Municipality of Sernaglia della Battaglia.

«I am very happy to hear the news that the Ricci family, owner of the Bocon company and of the Ricci farm, has decided to give a fifteenth salary to its employees – says the mayor Stefano Soldan – For this reason, in addition to my personal applause, I also address that of all the administration for a gesture that is not taken for granted but which well represents the entrepreneurial spirit of our territory which has never lacked help and support for families and has generated and continues to do so prosperity and progress. This gesture comes in a certainly not easy year, which for many companies has meant sacrifices and investments to face the difficult situation generated by the increase in raw materials and energy costs. I consider it an act of attention to families and operators who are certainly part of the company’s success and it is nice to see that this mutual awareness is reciprocated with concrete gestures by this family of entrepreneurs. Thanks for the nice gesture.”