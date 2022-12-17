Firefighters in action tonight in Solighetto, in via Mudolere. Around 10.15 pm the flames engulfed a woodshed and risked spreading to the nearby house. The owners themselves raised the alarm. A delicate intervention also because the presence of a LPG cylinder was reported in the agricultural warehouse used as a woodshed, with consequent risk of explosion.

The Vittorio Veneto and Conegliano firefighters promptly intervened on the spot, plus the tanker from Treviso. The carabinieri of Pieve di Soligo also arrived on the spot for the investigation of the case. Fortunately, there were no injuries or intoxications, and the house remained unscathed, while the warehouse, which was full of wood, was practically destroyed. The cause of the fire is to be ascertained.