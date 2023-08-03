Pig farms contaminate the Guatapurí River: Attorney General’s Office

The Administrative Court of Cesar accepted the claims presented by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation in the compliance action against the Valledupar municipal mayor’s office and the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar CORPOCESAR, which requested compliance with its obligation to protect the Guatapurí river against the environmental impact and contamination caused by the dumping of liquid and organic waste into its waters as a result of the activity of raising and slaughtering pigs in the properties bordering its riverbed.

Thanks to the intervention of the control entity, the court ordered the municipality of Valledupar and Corpocesar to carry out the procedures and administrative and police actions for the protection and recovery of the protective forest area of ​​the Guatapurí River, preventing, monitoring and prohibiting dumping. of liquid and organic waste and all the polluting affectations that natural or legal persons are carrying out in the body of water and that affect the water source, from its source to its mouth.

Due to acts that violate collective rights, the sued entities must, before the end of 3 months, provide the Verification Committee with the work schedule arranged to comply with each of the orders and the work plan from the framework of their constitutional powers. and legal.

Finally, every 3 months, the Valledupar mayor’s office and Corpocesar will have the obligation to hold a joint work committee to evaluate compliance with each specific order, sending the minutes of the sessions to said committee, under the supervision of the Attorney General’s Office. Nation, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Municipal Ombudsman of Valledupar.

Related