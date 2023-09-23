Pig Heart Successfully Transplanted into Human Recipient for the Second Time, Offering Hope for Terminal Heart Disease Patients

Pig Heart Successfully Transplanted into Human Recipient for the Second Time in History

(CNN) – The University of Maryland Medical Center made an astonishing announcement on Friday, revealing that a pig heart has been successfully transplanted into a live human recipient for only the second time in history.

The groundbreaking operation took place on September 20 at UMMC, performed by the same transplant team responsible for the first experimental procedure in 2022. Lawrence Faucette, a 58-year-old individual suffering from terminal heart disease, was the recipient of the transplant. The hospital stated in a news release that Faucette is currently breathing independently, and his heart is functioning well without the need for assistive devices.

Faucette’s pre-existing peripheral vascular disease and complications with internal bleeding made him ineligible for a traditional heart transplant, UMMC explained. After experiencing symptoms of heart failure, he was admitted to the medical center on September 14.

“The only hope I have left is the pig’s heart, the xenotransplant,” Faucette had revealed in an internal interview at the hospital a few days before the operation.

The experimental xenotransplantation operation received approval under the FDA’s “compassionate use” program. This program permits seriously ill individuals to access investigational medical products for treatment outside of clinical trials when no alternative options are available.

The pig heart used in the procedure came from a genetically modified pig developed by Revivcor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics Corporation. Ten genes in the pig were edited, including three “deleted” genes to eliminate the alpha gal sugar in the pig’s blood cells, which can trigger severe immune reactions in humans, leading to organ rejection. One porcine gene was modified to control the growth of the pig heart, while six human genes were added to the pig genome to enhance acceptance by the immune system. In 2020, the FDA granted approval for the therapeutic use and consumption of gene-edited pigs.

To prevent rejection, doctors are also administering an experimental antibody treatment to Faucette, which further suppresses the immune system. The patient will undergo close monitoring for signs of rejection or the development of any pork-related viruses. The donor pig was thoroughly examined for the presence of pathogens.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who performed the transplant and a professor of Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, expressed his gratitude to Faucette for his bravery and contribution to the advancement of medical knowledge. Dr. Griffith stated, “Once again, we are offering a dying patient the opportunity for a longer life.”

Faucette gave his full consent to the experimental treatment, fully understanding the risks involved. He underwent a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and had a consultation with a medical ethicist prior to the procedure, according to the hospital’s news release.

The hospital disclosed that Faucette is a married father of two, a native of Frederick, Maryland, and a retired 20-year Navy veteran. Before retiring, he worked as a laboratory technician at the National Institutes of Health.

“We have no expectations other than spending more time together,” Faucette’s wife, Ann Faucette, said in the statement. “That could be as simple as sitting on the porch and having coffee together.”

It is important to note that there are currently no ongoing clinical trials involving pig organ transplants into living humans. The first experimental operation of this kind was conducted by the University of Maryland on David Bennett in January 2022. Unfortunately, Bennett passed away two months after the procedure.

Although there were no signs of rejection in the initial weeks post-transplantation, an autopsy revealed that Bennett ultimately died due to heart failure caused by a combination of factors, including his health condition before the operation. The case was studied by doctors and published in the journal The Lancet, which also identified evidence of the presence of a previously unidentified swine virus.

At present, more than 113,000 people are awaiting organ transplants in the United States, with 3,354 individuals in need of a heart, as reported by the federal government. Tragically, Donate Life America states that 17 people die every day while waiting for a donor organ.

As medical advancements continue to push the boundaries, the successful pig heart transplant brings new hope and possibilities for patients who are running out of time on the organ transplant list.

