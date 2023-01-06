COIA OF TARCENTO. 2023 will still be a difficult year. “Remember to keep your heart steady.” This is the response of the Old Venerando to Pignarul Grant: it is the first year, after the stop due to the pandemic, with the public present in Coia di Tarcento.

The smoke has shot straight into the sky – without a direction – predicting a difficult year but an improvement on the previous one. Temperatures will also change with a cold winter, especially in February. The invitation of the Old Venerable, then, remains to «remain united, even in the face of war which is a nonsense of people. Who have no head and no intelligence.’ The Venerable also spoke of the pandemic which “has not passed because it is still in people’s heads”.

The other epiphanic rites

Latisana lit its foghera for the children at the oratory already in the early afternoon. The arrival of the Befana was warmly welcomed in Aprilia Marittima, for an afternoon dedicated to charity. «A fundraiser was in fact organized by the Inter club, chaired by Marco Mauro, in collaboration with the operators of Aprilia Marittima, the shipyards and marinas and the Nautical Club and the Yachting Club which were offered to Dr. Elisabetta Miorin, director of the Pediatrics department of the hospital of Latisana and Palmanova», explained the regional councilor Maddalena Spagnolo.



forecasts Thousands on the beach in Lignano for the pignarûl: the smoke heads north, it will be an uncertain year Francesca Arctic | Sarah DelSal

05 January 2023

Response also confirmed by the pignarûl set up on the beach in Lignano, greeted by thousands of those present, who gathered on the beach in front of the Terrazza a mare to witness the traditional rite resumed after a two-year break due to the pandemic. “The smoke has veered slightly towards the mountains – commented the managing director of Tourism Massimo Brini -, thus leaving a veil of uncertainty on the interpretation, even if the hope for the year that has just begun could have been better”.