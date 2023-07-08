Home » Pilgrimage to Telgte: Thousands of pilgrims expected | > – News – Lower Saxony
Pilgrimage to Telgte: Thousands of pilgrims expected

Pilgrimage to Telgte: Thousands of pilgrims expected

Status: 08.07.2023 11:23 a.m

The 171st pilgrimage on foot from Osnabrück to Telgte in North Rhine-Westphalia began on Saturday morning. Several thousand participants are expected on the approximately 43-kilometer route.

After two pilgrim masses in the center of Osnabrück, the first pilgrims set out at around 3 a.m. in the direction of Telgte near Münster. Because of the high temperatures and the summer holidays in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, an exact forecast of the number of participants is difficult, said the technical director of the pilgrimage, Karl-Heinz Schomaker, in advance. However, the organizers expect several thousand participants.

Two kilometer long pilgrimage procession

The Telgter pilgrimage is considered the largest foot pilgrimage in the German-speaking area. According to the organizers, since 1852 it has developed from a lay movement of about 25 Catholics. Around 30 parishes from the diocese of Osnabrück are taking part. 25 support vehicles transport the luggage. “With the support vehicles, a pilgrimage procession of about two kilometers is created,” said Karl-Heinz Schomaker. This year the motto of the pilgrimage is “Have faith – it’s me”. Despite wars, climate change and scandals in the church, pilgrims should not lose faith in God and continue to hope, Schomaker said.

return on Sunday

On Sunday, at 8 a.m., the pilgrims start their return journey. The arrival in Oesed near Osnabrück is planned for the evening. Due to the later start, slightly fewer participants are expected on Sunday, according to the organizers.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Osnabrueck | 07.07.2023 | 1:30 p.m

