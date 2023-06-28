Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God throw the Great Jamrat al-Aqaba on the first day of Eid al-Adha

The pilgrims flocked since dawn today, Wednesday, the first day of Eid Al-Adha, to throw Jamrat Al-Aqaba in the Mina shrine, amid smooth movement according to the promotional plan prepared for that.

The guests of Rahman threw the Jamarat without crowding or jostling in the roles of the Jamarat facility, with the availability of all security, health, ambulance and civil defense services, in addition to the security men in charge of organizing the movement of pilgrims in the yards of the Jamarat Bridge and at its entrances and exits.

The pilgrims begin their rituals on the Day of Sacrifice – which is the day of Eid al-Adha – by stoning the Great Jamarat al-Aqaba, then they shave or cut their hair, then sacrifice the sacrificial animal, and head to the Sacred House to perform the circumambulation of al-Ifadah, after which they return to Mina to spend the night there for the rest of the days of al-Tashreeq.

The pilgrims had spent the night in Muzdalifah, after having departed from Arafat, where they performed the greatest pillar of the Hajj, in a scene of faith full of reverence and tranquility.

The shrine of Mina is located between Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Muzdalifah, 7 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque, within the boundaries of the Haram. Muzdalifah.

The pilgrims in Mina spend the three days of Tashreeq (11th, 12th and 13th Dhul-Hijjah) to stone the three Jamarat, starting with the Small Jamarat, then the Central Jamarat, and then Jamarat Al-Aqaba (the Great Jamarat).

Those in a hurry can shorten the rituals to two days, provided that they leave Mina before sunset on the second day of Eid al-Adha, and head to Mecca to perform the farewell circumambulation, which is the last ritual of Hajj.

The groups of pilgrims had risen in the middle of the night and before the dawn of the first day of Eid al-Adha to move from the hair of Muzdalifah, heading to Mina to throw the Great Jamrah (Jamrat al-Aqabah) with seven pebbles, after they stood yesterday at the level of Arafat, and performed the greatest pillar of the Hajj, before they stayed overnight in Muzdalifah, while the movement of the guests of Rahman witnessed a smooth transition between the holy sites, according to the promotional plan prepared for that.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics announced that the total number of pilgrims this year 1444 AH amounted to 1,845,045 pilgrims, of whom 1,660,915 pilgrims came from outside the Kingdom through the various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims reached 184,130 pilgrims, citizens and residents.

