Home » Pilgrims return home after Hajj
News

Pilgrims return home after Hajj

by admin
Pilgrims return home after Hajj

PIA has started the operation for the return of pilgrims after Hajj, 329 pilgrims were brought to Lahore through the first flight, the Hajj operation will continue till August 2.
Web Desk: PIA Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah, Hajj Manager Mian Sohail Mehmood welcomed the pilgrims at Lahore Airport. Appreciated the services of PIA staff and organization at Jeddah Hajj Terminal, satisfaction was also expressed on the facilities provided by the national airline.
On the first day of PIA’s post-Hajj operation, more than 900 pilgrims arrived home through the first flights to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. About 41,000 government, 19,000 private pilgrims and 600 pilgrims will be brought back home from Medina and Jeddah through Hajj flights.
Qaumi Airlines has made special arrangements for the return of pilgrims at Jeddah Hajj Terminal. A’s operation will continue till August 2.

See also  The Alpini in Ivrea, Mass in Piazza Ottinetti celebrated by Bishop Cerrato

You may also like

Francis between war and peace

Miguel Ángel Mendoza is appointed as the new...

John Eider Patiño Suárez was shot off the...

Public assembly of the Brothers of Italy to...

Minister of the Interior considers it extremely important...

Diego Guauque lost a kidney in his fight...

Living in Aosta: discovering the jewel of the...

Pervaiz Khattak’s allegations are completely false, absurd, PTI

Mexican Authorities Prepare to Receive Migrants Heading to...

Symphonic and philharmonic airs will fill the Bogota...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy