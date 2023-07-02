Pilgrims return home after Hajj

PIA has started the operation for the return of pilgrims after Hajj, 329 pilgrims were brought to Lahore through the first flight, the Hajj operation will continue till August 2.

Web Desk: PIA Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah, Hajj Manager Mian Sohail Mehmood welcomed the pilgrims at Lahore Airport. Appreciated the services of PIA staff and organization at Jeddah Hajj Terminal, satisfaction was also expressed on the facilities provided by the national airline.

On the first day of PIA’s post-Hajj operation, more than 900 pilgrims arrived home through the first flights to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. About 41,000 government, 19,000 private pilgrims and 600 pilgrims will be brought back home from Medina and Jeddah through Hajj flights.

Qaumi Airlines has made special arrangements for the return of pilgrims at Jeddah Hajj Terminal. A’s operation will continue till August 2.

