Pillar 3a comparison: the best providers under the magnifying glass

Pillar 3a comparison: What is Pillar 3a?

Pillar 3a is part of the pension system and includes tied pension provision. This is intended to ensure that you can maintain your accustomed standard of living even in retirement. The designation “restricted pension provision” means that pillar 3a is used for old-age provision and that one may only access these assets until retirement in exceptional cases. This gives Pillar 3a savers tax advantages, since the contributions to recognized forms of pension provision are tax-deductible. As a saver, you can access the credit five years before your regular retirement age at the earliest.

You have several options when it comes to saving. For example, you can deposit money that earns interest. However, you also have the option of investing your capital in securities. This can be a good option, especially in times of low interest rates. In our Pillar 3a comparison you will find providers who offer you this option.

