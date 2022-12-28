Home News Pillows and mattresses on fire in a cell in Udine prison: the firefighters intervene
Pillows and mattresses on fire in a cell in Udine prison: the firefighters intervene

Two people detained in Udine prison set fire to pillows and mattresses in their cell. A gesture of protest for reasons that have yet to be clarified, which was staged on the afternoon of Wednesday 28 December and which forced the prison police to alert the fire brigade.

The furnishings contained inside the room were also destroyed in the fire and the intense smoke spread rapidly also in the corridors of the prison in via Spalato. The flames were extinguished within a few minutes by the firefighters, without there being the need to evacuate the structure. “The situation immediately returned,” said the director of the Udinese prison, Tiziana Paolini. Police officers and carabinieri were also on site.

