According to information, the hearing was adjourned to April 27th. The authority checks whether the reasons for the suspension issued by the Ministry of Justice and last confirmed by the Administrative Court (VwGH) are still valid. Pilnacek again denied the allegations on Wednesday.

Pilnacek was released in February 2021 due to various allegations. Among other things, he is said to have revealed a house search and “put” official secrets to a journalist. In addition, he is said to have advised the then head of cabinet in the Ministry of Finance via chat message to lodge an appeal against a house search carried out by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (WKStA) in the Ministry of Finance and a complaint against the responsible clerks.

“A purely friendly exchange”

Everything was a purely friendly exchange, Pilnacek assured according to the Ö1 “Mittagsjournal” at the hearing before the disciplinary authority on Wednesday. He denied that it could have been legal advice to the closest associate of a finance minister. In this case, it would have taken the official route without his involvement.

According to Ö1, Pilnacek once again criticized the investigations against him. His mobile phone was evaluated sloppily and incompletely, which is why a one-sided picture would result. He was wrongly suspended.

Incidentally, the cause will probably not be over with the decision of the disciplinary authority: Pilnacek could only return to his job once the matter had been finally decided – against the first decision, the appeal up to the VwGH lasted around a year.

