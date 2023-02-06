The Secretary of Transport and Mobility of Cundinamarca in joint work with the National Police and its Directorate of Transit and Transportand the Government Secretariat of the Mayor’s Office of Cota, begin today a pilot test to improve the mobility of vehicles entering Cundinamarca through the road corridor of Calle 80 between the Guadua Bridge and Siberia.

According to a mobility consultancy carried out by the Secretariat, it was evidenced that more than 120,000 vehicles move daily through this corridor, in which 8% of mobility is registered on bicycles, 33% on motorcycles, 17 % in trucks, 5% in buses and the remaining 35% in light vehicles.

“With the data obtained from the consultancy carried out, what we will do is articulate to establish which are the spaces with the greatest impact to regulate the public transport service stop points to leave and pick up passengers, and check the critical points of cargo vehicles, in addition to this, with the support of personnel on the road, we will seek to improve vehicle flow in peak hours between 6 and 8 in the morning and thus achieve an increase of 12 % mobility for this sector”, assured Jorge Godoy, secretary of mobility.

Additionally, an approach will be made between the Government Secretariat of the Mayor’s Office of Cota with the companies that have not given up their acceleration and deceleration lane in order to guarantee traffic in the two lanes and not the obstruction in one of them as is currently happening.