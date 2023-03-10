Home News Pilot project: Free period products in public facilities in Erfurt
Pilot project: Free period products in public facilities in Erfurt

For this purpose, dispensers for period products are to be installed in all publicly accessible sanitary rooms and in the sanitary facilities of public municipal facilities such as the citizens’ arm. In the second year of the pilot project, selected secondary schools are also to be included.

Costs for city administration not manageable

The topic has been on the agenda again and again since June of last year, but has been postponed several times. The applications have been revised several times. The motion of the SPD parliamentary group finally prevailed.

However, the city administration formulated in a statement that the costs for the project were not manageable and that the implementation at schools would mean an enormous amount of additional work. Therefore, the administration had advised to reject the application.

