Pilot Project of Complete Community Construction Launched in Three Communities in Hunan Province

Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Initiates Pilot Project for Complete Community Construction in Hunan

By Liu Yinan

HUNAN – In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development has revealed plans to implement a pilot project for complete community construction across the country. Of the 106 communities that have been selected for this initiative, three are located in the province of Hunan.

A complete community is defined as a living unit that offers essential services and facilities to meet the daily needs of its residents, while also serving as the fundamental unit of community governance. The selected communities in Hunan include Jinkeyuan Community in Yuhua District, Changsha City, Baizhilin Community in Jinshi City, Changde City, and Huxingshan Community in Heshan District, Yiyang City. These pilot projects are expected to run for a period of two years.

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, local authorities and departments are required to integrate the complete community construction pilot work with initiatives such as the revitalization of old urban communities, the establishment of elderly care facilities, the development of charging infrastructure, the creation of a 15-minute convenient living circle, the establishment of community health service institutions, the introduction of housekeeping services, the inclusion of football activities in the community, and the construction of embedded service facilities within the community.

Furthermore, these entities must develop a comprehensive list of community construction projects, addressing the existing deficiencies in facilities for elderly care, childcare, fitness, parking, charging, convenience stores, breakfast shops, vegetable markets, and minor repairs and maintenance services. This holistic approach aims to facilitate the transformation of communities into more age-friendly and child-friendly environments, while simultaneously enhancing the digital and intelligent capabilities of community governance.

The pilot project for complete community construction in Hunan is set to create significant improvements in the quality of life for residents within these communities. The integration of essential services and facilities, combined with advancements in digital technology and community governance, will contribute to the overall well-being and harmony of the local population.

Source: Hunan Daily

Author: Liu Yinan

Editor: Su Hao

