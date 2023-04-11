In recent days, a video showing a UFO flying through the skies of Santa Fe de Antioquia caused a stir on social networks because it passed close to a plane that was flying over the region. According to some versions, the images were recorded on May 12, 2022 by the pilot Jorge Artega, who shared the event on social networks.

The video shows the curious moment in which the strange ship quickly flies through the clouds and passes very close to the aircraft. Despite the fact that many people believed that it was a recent video, the images appear to be from last year.

This fact has generated many questions and conspiracy theories about the extraterrestrial presence and more advanced civilizations. However, the authorities have not yet given any explanation about the object that flew over at high speed near the aircraft.

The presence of UFOs continues to be one of the great enigmas of humanity and continues to generate curiosity in hundreds of Internet users. Many are curious about what lies beyond planet Earth, so this new video only fuels the theory that we are not alone in the universe.

Although science has not been able to determine the existence of extraterrestrial life, people continue to report sightings of mysterious lights and unidentified flying objects that suggest the presence of UFOs.