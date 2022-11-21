The Milan prosecutor’s office is asking for the infectious disease specialist to proceed Massimo Galli ended up being investigated in one of the chapters of the investigation into the alleged controlled competitions for the positions of professor and researcher at the medical faculty of the State University of Milan. Against him, compared to the original ones, the disputes were scaled down and only one episode of bid rigging and forgery remained.

The request for indictment for the now retired ex Sacco head physician, who became a well-known face during the most dramatic phases of the Covid pandemic, is about to be forwarded to the investigating judge’s office by prosecutors Bianca Maria Eugenia Baj Macario e Carlo Scalas and also has the signature of the deputy prosecutor Maurice Romanelli and it is the first since, at the end of September, notices of conclusion of the investigations were served, one for each competition deemed irregular.

He is also being investigated for the matter Agostino Riva, his close collaborator, winning candidate in 2020 of a “competition” for the role of second level professor in skin, infectious and digestive diseases. According to the hypothesis, Galli would have intervened, as emerged from the documents, as a member of the “examination commission” on the minutes of “evaluation of the candidates”: in this capacity he would have certified that the “prospectus” with the “scores awarded was the result of collegial work” during a remote meeting in February 2020 while, according to the investigations, it would have been “agreed” only later. For the prosecution, it would have been Riva himself who indicated the “scores”. Who was penalized Massimo Puoti del Niguarda, had in any case expressed, after the news of the ongoing investigation, the “highest esteem” towards Galli. They also got into trouble for the affair Claudio Maria Mastroianniprofessor at the Sapienza University of Rome, e Claudia Colombaassociated with the University of Palermo.

For the other episodes initially disputed, the professor was asked to be archived. In the coming weeks, prosecutors should also proceed with the other strands of the investigation which has been ‘unpacked’ into various files.