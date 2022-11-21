Home News Piloted competitions, for the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli asked for a trial for an episode of auction rigging and forgery
News

Piloted competitions, for the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli asked for a trial for an episode of auction rigging and forgery

by admin
Piloted competitions, for the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli asked for a trial for an episode of auction rigging and forgery

The Milan prosecutor’s office is asking for the infectious disease specialist to proceed Massimo Galli ended up being investigated in one of the chapters of the investigation into the alleged controlled competitions for the positions of professor and researcher at the medical faculty of the State University of Milan. Against him, compared to the original ones, the disputes were scaled down and only one episode of bid rigging and forgery remained.

The request for indictment for the now retired ex Sacco head physician, who became a well-known face during the most dramatic phases of the Covid pandemic, is about to be forwarded to the investigating judge’s office by prosecutors Bianca Maria Eugenia Baj Macario e Carlo Scalas and also has the signature of the deputy prosecutor Maurice Romanelli and it is the first since, at the end of September, notices of conclusion of the investigations were served, one for each competition deemed irregular.

Trial at the university: the web of piloted competitions. Under investigation 191 teachers from Milan to Palermo

by Alessia Candito, Sandro De Riccardis, Luca De Vito, Giuseppe Filetto, Marco Lignana, Salvo Palazzolo, Luca Serranò, Corrado Zunino

He is also being investigated for the matter Agostino Riva, his close collaborator, winning candidate in 2020 of a “competition” for the role of second level professor in skin, infectious and digestive diseases. According to the hypothesis, Galli would have intervened, as emerged from the documents, as a member of the “examination commission” on the minutes of “evaluation of the candidates”: in this capacity he would have certified that the “prospectus” with the “scores awarded was the result of collegial work” during a remote meeting in February 2020 while, according to the investigations, it would have been “agreed” only later. For the prosecution, it would have been Riva himself who indicated the “scores”. Who was penalized Massimo Puoti del Niguarda, had in any case expressed, after the news of the ongoing investigation, the “highest esteem” towards Galli. They also got into trouble for the affair Claudio Maria Mastroianniprofessor at the Sapienza University of Rome, e Claudia Colombaassociated with the University of Palermo.

See also  Bimbo risked drowning in the pool: the life jacket used was not up to standard

Trial at the university, this is how the barons speak: “We choose the winners and then write the tenders”

by Alessia Candito, Sandro De Riccardis, Luca De Vito, Giuseppe Filetto, Marco Lignana, Salvo Palazzolo, Luca Serranò, Corrado Zunino

For the other episodes initially disputed, the professor was asked to be archived. In the coming weeks, prosecutors should also proceed with the other strands of the investigation which has been ‘unpacked’ into various files.

You may also like

He had to serve six years for drug...

He stabs his ex-wife and her partner to...

Two women were tied and kneeled behind their...

Alfio Ghezzi, one Michelin star, opens the new...

Entering the city, the village, and entering the...

Maneuver, from cutting VAT to basic income: here...

Chivasso, assault in the emergency room, Nursind: “Enough...

COP27: Five key takeaways from UN climate change...

Meloni, today financial maneuver at the CDM: the...

Wang Hai questioned the response to the fake...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy