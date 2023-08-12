Pilots see very strange things at US military training camps

Since January 2020, the military training skies over Arizona, United States, have been the scene of unusual events: encounters with small unidentified objects, sometimes in groups of up to eight; sightings of other objects flying at altitudes up to 36,000 feet and speeds up to Mach 0.75; and even a drone hitting and damaging the deck of an F-16 Viper.

These events, reflected in reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), cover a period of three years. Often, they are described as drones, although many are actually unidentified objects. Marc Cecotti, journalist and contributor to The War Zone, obtained further partially redacted reports from the US Air Force Security Center through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In research with Adam Kehoe, they noted a clustering of reports of unusual aerial encounters in the Southwest of that state in 2021, and developed an interactive online tool that uses the FAA’s public database of drone incidents.

Notable bases are located in Arizona, such as the Luke Air Force Base and the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The first is consolidated as an essential training nucleus for F-35 and F-16 aviators. In contrast, Davis-Monthan hosts squadrons with a variety of aircraft, including the A-10 Warthog and EC-130H Compass Call, and is run by the renowned military aircraft depot.

In addition, several bases in the region are headquarters of the Arizona Air National Guard, such as the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. About 140 miles southwest of Luke is Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, essential for testing and training, and home to F-35 squadrons. Several training territories with limited air zones in Arizona are close to Luke AFB and MCAS Yuma, even encompassing a large portion of the border with Mexico, such as the Barry M. Goldwater range. In addition, the state has Military Operation Areas (MOA), known by the FAA as Special Use Airspace (SUA).

A US F16 aircraft is seen on the runway during an aerial exercise, in November 2019 (Reuters)

The growing attention to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) has intensified interest in reporting unknown objects. Demand from the US Congress for greater clarity on these matters is growing, especially in light of allegations of cover-ups by David Grusch, a former intelligence official and Air Force veteran.

Arizona has previously witnessed UAP sightings and drone activity. Recall that in 2016, a police helicopter in Tucson came across a mysterious drone, and in 2019, The War Zone revealed the presence of drones around the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. There are also records of UAP encounters near the New Mexico border, not to mention the famous case of the Phoenix Lights in 1997.

Despite this, not all reports between 2020 and 2023 are significant. The growth in these events could be linked to commercial drones. However, there are records by the FAA and the Air Force of notorious episodes, such as interactions between military aircraft and sets of objects in the air, some at unusual elevations for standard drones.

For example, on March 25, 2021, F-35 pilots near Casa Grande reported a “Large White UAS…at 24,000 feet.” UAS refer to unidentified unmanned aerial systems. And on March 1 of the same year, F-35s near Glendale sighted a “blue/green UAS at 36,000 feet.” It is crucial to note that the FAA provides initial reports, without detailing subsequent investigations. Furthermore, many conclusions in the Air Force documents are omitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

