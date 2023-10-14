Piltuudis: Rohukülas is drowning – Lääne Elu

smart Rohuküla port has flooded the parking lot. Photo by Risto Roomet

The winds of the Läänekaare have raised the sea water level, and in Rohuküla, the water has penetrated the parking lot of the harbor and the cars parked there are in water up to the edge of the door.

The water level is 91 cm above zero in Kroonlinna. The water level started rising sharply after 21:00 in the evening.

According to the weather service, the sea water level in Haapsalu at around 11 pm is 98 cm above zero in Kroonlinna.

Previous articleGallery: Palivere got its own flag for its 530th birthday

Share this: Facebook

X

