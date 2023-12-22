Pinedo projects water solution for Santa Marta with support from the Development Bank for Latin America

He elected mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuelloin compliance with his agenda he led a meeting with part of his team, in which the Executive President of the Development Bank for Latin America -CAF-, Sergio Díaz Granados Guidawho delivered good news for the capital of the Magdalena related to the management of the resources necessary to give solutiondefinitiveand immediate al problem generated by the shortageof waterpotable and the deficiencies marked by basic sanitation.

This was confirmed Pinedo Neck y Díaz Granados Guida in this first meeting, in which the diagnoses regarding the structural problems of this City and the projections regarding solutions to those problems were detailed, making it clear that the synergy between the Alcaldía District and the CAF It will be reflected in the actions that will benefit Samarian citizenship.

In this sense, the elected mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello, specified that one of the priorities is to find a solution to the problem of shortagewhich is why the support of the Development Bank for Latin America and the disposition of its Executive President, Sergio Díaz Granados Guida, will be decisive in directing Santa Marta towards the growth processes of social and economic development that it so needs.

“It has been a very important meeting, in which we can deliver as conclusions that we are fully willing to move forward towards the search for the solutions to the problem of lack of water; That is the fundamental thing: We are going to give the aqueduct and sewage that the city of Santa Marta needs!”, indicated the elected mayor, Carlos Pinedo Cuello.

In the review of the agenda framed in the priorities that exist to energize the management that is required from now onto provide a prompt solution to these problems, the Executive President of CAF, Sergio Díaz Granados Guida, emphasized that this entity will show, as it has always been, the willingness to show progress in said solutions, which is why he described as positive the synergy that since It already exists between the new District Government that begins on January 1, and its work team in this international entity.

“We have offered the elected mayor Carlos Pinedo and his team, the assistance technique, non-financial and financial resources to help the City in the works it wants to carry out in the coming years. “This is part of an effort that CAF has been making with different countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the case of Colombia to offer joint financing with Findeter and other development banks to accompany these projects that our cities so need,” declared at the end of the meeting the president of the CAFSergio Díaz Granados Guida.

It should be noted that, in this meeting, the president from Chamber of Commerce Colombo Americana, AmCham, María Claudia Lacouture; the Executive President of the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta, Silvia Medina members of the team of elected mayor Carlos Pinedo Cuello; as Gonzalo Gutiérrez, Joceline Azar, Luis Felipe Gutiérrez; Carlos Jose Jaramillo; the former representative to the Chamber for Magdalena, JOsé Luis Pinedo Campoamong other people who make up the equipment technician of the CAF.

