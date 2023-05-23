Pinghu City strives to create a demonstration model of “one team in charge of law enforcement”



The Pinghu City Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau promotes the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform with “dare” as the first, continuously improves the level of modernization of county governance capabilities, and polishes the “four dares” signboard of reform and innovation. Relevant experience and practices have been awarded by “People’s Daily” Cases of practical achievements in provinces and provinces were praised and included, and the reform has achieved phased results.

The first is physical integration, clarification of authority and completion of team remodeling. Comprehensively integrate administrative law enforcement responsibilities, establish an administrative law enforcement guidance office, add relevant business departments, streamline departmental professional law enforcement teams, and form a “1+7” city-wide law enforcement team structure. Clarify the establishment of comprehensive administrative law enforcement agencies in towns and streets, set up comprehensive administrative law enforcement teams in each town and street, implement territorial management to achieve “one special purpose and multiple purposes”, adopt the actual stationing model and the “contact system” sinking model, with a total of 389 sinking law enforcement officers. Establish and improve the normative system, clarify the three lists of “comprehensive law enforcement”, “professional law enforcement” and “township law enforcement”. A total of 118 administrative punishment items have been empowered to 8 towns and streets. Since the empowerment, the towns and streets have handled 1,828 ordinary procedural cases , Fire rescue, sports, development and reform and other fields have achieved “zero breakthroughs”.

The second is digital empowerment, through the platform to form an integrated intelligent operation. Promote the province’s “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement supervision digital application platform to extend to the township level. It has connected to 43 law enforcement entities and 1,973 law enforcement officers. Comprehensive portrait of law enforcement effectiveness. Make full use of the self-developed “Agility Check” platform, connect with the evidence identification scene of Yigonggong Platform’s solid certificate and transfer punishment system, realize the normalization of off-site law enforcement, and launch the self-built “Urban Huizhi” application in Zheli Office to improve law enforcement supervision Intelligent level. Create an “integrated intelligent case handling center”, implement a fast case handling + off-site punishment case handling mode, and open up a “green channel” for data connection.

The third is regional cooperation, and the joint team building promotes cross-domain law enforcement. The first joint administrative law enforcement team established in the Zhangjiang Yangtze River Delta Science and Technology City, explored a new model of “one team in charge of law enforcement” in cross-provincial parks, took the lead in building a joint command platform for cross-regional governance in the province, realized cross-provincial law enforcement joint logistics, and cross-provincial cases throughout the process backtracking. Sorting out 22 lists of law enforcement items that are commonly applicable in the two places, setting up five unified lists of government-enterprise services, collaborative supervision, disciplinary memos, punishment discretion standards, and evidence transfer standards, and exploring the release of the “first violation without punishment” list. Up to now, the joint law enforcement team has carried out more than 150 rectification operations, handled 72 trans-regional cases, handed over 68 cross-provincial illegal clues, carried out more than 10 law popularization campaigns, and provided 25 door-to-door services for enterprises. Make an exemplary contribution.