Pinghu Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau tightens the gas safety valve to protect the city’s pyrotechnic gas



In order to implement the safety production requirements at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, and keep the bottom line of safety, the Pinghu City Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, in conjunction with the Construction Bureau, Public Security Bureau, Emergency Management Bureau and other relevant departments, conducted a survey on natural gas companies and liquefied gas storage and distribution stations within the jurisdiction of Pinghu City Pre-holiday safety production special class supervision.

In accordance with the general requirements of “moving gates forward, source control, and combining prevention and control” in the urban gas field, the inspection team came to a gas storage and distribution station in Xindai to check whether safety production education and training have been carried out, and whether emergency rescue plans for accidents have been formulated, etc. Ledger data, and on-the-spot checks on the relevant operating procedures of the staff of the storage and distribution station, and at the same time checked whether the placement of gas storage cylinders in the park complied with the regulations.

The standardized development of the gas industry is related to the safety of people’s lives and property, and to the smooth and orderly operation of the entire city. Gas business units and individuals must abide by relevant laws, regulations and operating procedures, fully compact the main responsibility of the enterprise, eliminate potential safety hazards, and effectively prevent and Resolutely curb urban gas safety production accidents.