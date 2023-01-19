Home News Pinghu Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau tightens the gas safety valve to protect the city’s pyrotechnic gas
News

Pinghu Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau tightens the gas safety valve to protect the city’s pyrotechnic gas

by admin

Pinghu Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau tightens the gas safety valve to protect the city’s pyrotechnic gas

Release date: 2023-01-19 17:19

Information source: Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau

Views:

In order to implement the safety production requirements at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, and keep the bottom line of safety, the Pinghu City Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, in conjunction with the Construction Bureau, Public Security Bureau, Emergency Management Bureau and other relevant departments, conducted a survey on natural gas companies and liquefied gas storage and distribution stations within the jurisdiction of Pinghu City Pre-holiday safety production special class supervision.

In accordance with the general requirements of “moving gates forward, source control, and combining prevention and control” in the urban gas field, the inspection team came to a gas storage and distribution station in Xindai to check whether safety production education and training have been carried out, and whether emergency rescue plans for accidents have been formulated, etc. Ledger data, and on-the-spot checks on the relevant operating procedures of the staff of the storage and distribution station, and at the same time checked whether the placement of gas storage cylinders in the park complied with the regulations.

The standardized development of the gas industry is related to the safety of people’s lives and property, and to the smooth and orderly operation of the entire city. Gas business units and individuals must abide by relevant laws, regulations and operating procedures, fully compact the main responsibility of the enterprise, eliminate potential safety hazards, and effectively prevent and Resolutely curb urban gas safety production accidents.

See also  Ukraine: Berlin against stop importing gas from Russia

You may also like

Is support for De Santis deflating?: Trump leads...

The theoretical study center group of the party...

The bodies of Rosa Rosado and Jairo Bolívar...

Fight exposed car computer thieves – news

During the first meeting of the 13th Provincial...

Measures for the care of indigenous children of...

Jorman Campuzano dresses again in ‘tricolor’

WHO will accompany discussion of health reform in...

Be careful parents that there were changes in...

Various regions have introduced the policy of “stabilizing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy