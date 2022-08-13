Pinghu Municipal Bureau of Justice promotes and implements Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law in various forms



The Pinghu Municipal Bureau of Justice closely follows the key points of the publicity and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, focusing on various methods such as “concentrated learning, leading learning, and learning by experience”, adhering to the concept of full-process, all-round and all-field learning, and in-depth study and careful implementation of Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought, With effective learning results, it will help the construction of the rule of law Pinghu, the rule of law government, and the rule of law society.

One is the concentration of expert lectures.Regularly hold centralized learning activities on Xi Jinping’s rule of law, invite experts and scholars from relevant universities to give special lectures, combined with local practice in Pinghu, from the four aspects of the strategic goal of the rule of law, the strategic policy of the rule of law, the strategic system of the rule of law and the strategic layout of the rule of law, for the city’s party members, cadres and legal practitioners. They should comprehensively interpret Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, continuously strengthen the political consciousness of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and better use Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law to arm their minds, guide practice, and promote work. So far, 2 special lectures have been held with more than 100 participants.

The second is to lead the way in teaching and learning.Incorporate Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law into the study plan of the theoretical study center group of party committees (party groups) at all levels, and the main leaders of the party committees (party groups) of all towns, sub-districts, and municipal departments take the lead in fulfilling the responsibility of the first responsible person, and strive to learn one step first and one level deep. At the same time, based on the actual work of the city, organize towns, sub-districts and departments (units) to focus on the main learning content, and require members of the leadership team to take the lead in teaching special courses on the rule of law, so as to set an example of respecting the law and studying the law. At present, various towns, streets, departments (units) in the city have held more than 40 lectures and law examinations, and more than 1,000 party members and cadres from government agencies have participated in the study.

The third is the experience of the rule of law position.Unified deployment to promote the integration of Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought into legal culture positions in accordance with local conditions, in more than 30 rule of law cultural blocks, rule of law parks, rule of law corridors, rule of law squares and more than 100 rule of law publicity columns, rule of law bookstores, law book corners and other law popularization positions in the city’s more than 30 prominent public positions , standardize the hanging of more than 300 banners and slogans of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, put up more than 1,500 posters, and distribute more than 4,000 brochures to effectively meet the diverse learning needs of the masses, so that the grassroots people can experience the modern spirit of the rule of law and the culture of the rule of law when they stop and play. and baptism.