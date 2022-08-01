Home News Pinghu Municipal Transportation Bureau organized a symposium to celebrate the “August 1st” veterans
On the morning of July 30, the Pinghu Municipal Transportation Bureau organized a symposium to celebrate the “August 1st” veterans to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Chu Shuanglong, member of the party committee and deputy director of the bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The retired soldiers of the bureau, the person in charge of the first team and the two centers and other personnel attended the meeting. Chu Shuanglong, member of the party committee and deputy director of the bureau, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The symposium took place in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere. At the meeting, the participants watched the short video of Pinghu Transportation together, and learned about the various aspects of work and remarkable achievements that Pinghu Transportation has carried out to help promote the new rise of Jinping Lake at a high level in recent years. Chu Shuanglong reported on the work of the Transportation Bureau in the first half of the year, and conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the Transportation Bureau to the retired soldiers. He thanked them for their important contributions to the country and the army, and affirmed that they could continue to perform their duties with due diligence after retiring from the army. , hard work and dedication, and play an important role in the sustainable and high-quality development of the transportation industry. At the meeting, the representatives of the veterans made exchange speeches. Everyone used simple language, sincere feelings, and personal feelings to recall the past, talk about feelings, and talk about the future from different angles and aspects. Everyone expressed that they will continue to carry forward the glorious tradition of the people’s army in the future, maintain the fine style of soldiers who face difficulties and charge ahead, always listen to the party’s words, appreciate the party’s gratitude, and follow the party, so that they will not fade when they are discharged from the army, and they will never leave their posts. The party, based on its own post, continues to play a role in bringing the transportation work to a new level, and welcomes the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

