Pinghu’s “three measures” to solve the parking problem



In recent years, Pinghu City has taken parking management as the breakthrough point and the main starting point, vigorously curbed the “persistent disease” of uncivilized urban management, strengthened the management and control of static traffic order, completed the information census and filing of more than 50,000 parking spaces in the city, and further promoted the solution In the field of people’s livelihood, “urgent, difficult and anxious” issues, “embroidered” the precise details of urban management.

One is the integration of resources, and intelligent management can enable efficient parking. Promote the use of the Pinghu Smart Parking System applet (Pingyi Parking), integrate access to 95 parking lot information of Pinghu government agencies, communities, business complexes, hospital complexes, etc., and integrate functions such as parking guidance, non-inductive payment, order query, shared parking, etc. In one. At the same time, actively guide “non-public” parking resources to be incorporated into the “Easy Parking” system, pilot agencies and communities make reservations and open parking spaces to the public at staggered times, effectively break down information barriers, and effectively revitalize idle parking spaces. At present, the parking lot of Municipal Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau, the underground parking lot of Baihua Kindergarten, the parking lot of Danghu Sub-district Office, and the shared berths of Binhu New Village and Champs-Elysees have realized the function of online reservation. The number of active users of the “Pingyistop” applet has reached more than 53,000.

The second is to strengthen management and control, and special governance releases parking resources. Taking the urban police linkage as the starting point, the comprehensive administrative law enforcement department of Pinghu City and the public security traffic police carried out a two-and-a-half-month improvement and rectification of parking order to further increase the control of static traffic order. At the same time, by sorting out a number of high-frequency points of illegal parking, we will increase the intensity of illegal investigation and punishment of random parking of motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles, so as to effectively solve the problem of random parking of vehicles. During the period, 8,279 violations were imposed on sidewalks in our city, and 39,354 vehicles were advised to leave. In addition, on the basis of daily city appearance management, we will focus on rectifying the unauthorized installation of berth locks, berth occupying roads, and occupying parking spaces by merchants along the street to improve the utilization rate of parking spaces; carry out daily inspections of parking spaces affecting traffic, and timely rectify parking spaces. In order to solve problems such as missing or blurred lines and “zombie cars” parking, dynamically adjust parking spaces that have a long-term low turnover rate and have a greater impact on traffic.

The third is flexible management, taking multiple measures to expand convenient parking. In order to alleviate the problem of rigid parking at night in the community, and further promote government agencies to open parking spaces to the public at staggered times, a total of 26 government agencies and units in Pinghu have opened 994 shared parking spaces at staggered times, which is convenient for residents to park nearby. At the same time, green parking spaces for motor vehicles on sidewalks will be piloted for farmers’ markets and commercial gathering points in the main urban area where motor parking spaces are relatively scarce. Citizens can temporarily park in the green parking spaces for 30 minutes, and leave in time when the time is up. During the typhoon, the smart parking lot in the urban area is open to the public free of charge, which is convenient for residents in low-lying areas to park. In addition, in the case of limited public parking resources, dig deep into the land to be built, vacant factory areas, open spaces, red line concession areas and other places to set up temporary parking lots, and take the lead in jointly issuing the “Pinghu City Temporary Parking Setup Plan” within Jiaxing (Trial)” was affirmed and promoted in Jiaxing. At present, 7 applications for setting up temporary parking lots in the main urban area have been accepted, and relevant departments have been organized to carry out joint investigations, and written feedback has been given to the parties concerned.