Pink Monday: Wedding at the Düsseldorf Rheinkirmes – Rhineland – news

Monday has been the day for ages when the queer scene in the party tents at the Düsseldorf fair really gets going. Now there was probably a little more celebration than usual. The reason: the first fair wedding that has ever taken place at the Rhine fair.

Wedding in the wine stand

Srdjan Popovic and Dirk Müller have said yes. Not in the registry office, but in the so-called “wine tower” at the northern end of the fairgrounds. This is a wooden wine stand that has two floors and a small round room at the top, which is now temporarily used as a fair registry office, so to speak.

The grooms are absolute fair fans

For the two grooms it was a special day in a very special location. “I’m totally nervous and couldn’t sleep well,” says Dirk Müller shortly before saying yes, “but getting married here with this weather doesn’t get any better than that. We are both absolute funfair fans and were here yesterday!”

Srdjan and Dirk met each other a year ago in Croatia. It was immediately clear to both of them: It is great love.

They brought many friends with them to the ceremony at the fair, including members of the queer carnival society “Regenbogen”.

Marriage by Associates

For the first wedding at the fair, the city sent the deputy for the area of ​​citizen service, Britta Zur. As a deputy she is also allowed to marry. The wedding ceremony itself is quite bureaucratic, regardless of the fairground environment.

First both have to show their identity cards, then there is a short speech. Only then do they say yes to each other and, to the cheers of those present, kiss while the confetti cannons banged. “I’m happy, it’s incredibly beautiful,” said Srdjan Popovic.