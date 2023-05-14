Pío Jaramillo celebrates 56 years training young people – breaking latest news

The Pío Jaramillo Alvarado Educational Unit, in the city of Loja, this Friday, May 12, 2023, began the festivities for its 56 years of institutional life.

The proclamation, which ‘opened the doors’ of the celebration, began at 3:30 p.m. at the Puerta de la Ciudad and ended in Plaza San Sebastián; had the participation of the different parallels of the establishment.

Agenda

Willan Espinosa Ordóñez, rector of the institution, pointed out that on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16, there will be events in the areas of mathematics, English, French and an open house for social sciences and natural sciences.

On Wednesday the 17th they will pay homage to the patron of the institution, Pío Jaramillo Alvarado, as well as a festival of declamation, choreography, presentation of knowledge and an open house. The programming will conclude on Friday the 19th with the solemn act for the 56 years of creation. (YO)