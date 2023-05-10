Home » Piolink, sales of 13.4 billion in the first quarter, ‘the largest ever’… “Influence of strong sales in Japan”
Piolink, sales of 13.4 billion in the first quarter, ‘the largest ever’… “Influence of strong sales in Japan”

Piolink, a company specializing in optimizing cloud data centers, announced on the 10th that its sales in the first quarter of this year increased by 27% year-on-year to KRW 13.4 billion. Operating profit for the same period was 800 million won, up 21% from the first quarter of last year.

It is analyzed that exports increased significantly due to strong sales in Japan in the first quarter. Export performance in the first quarter was KRW 3.4 billion, up 178% from the same period last year.

An official from PIOLINK said, “Demand for cloud security switches in Japan is rapidly increasing due to advantages such as enhanced security functions, ease of management, and reduced maintenance costs.” plan,” he said.

“It will also be the first year in which tangible results are created in the HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure) business,” he said. “We plan to focus on expanding our sales force and collaborating with related companies.”

