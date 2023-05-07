Piombino regasification terminal, first load of LNG arrived

© Reuters. A floating storage and regasification unit in Piombino, Italy March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini



MILAN (Reuters) – The first load of LNG arrived today at Snam’s new Piombino regasification terminal (BIT:), which has a total treatment capacity of 5 billion cubic meters a year, equal to 7% of demand Italian.

This is what can be read in a note from Eni (BIT:).

The cargo was produced in the Damietta liquefaction plant in Egypt, one of the LNG procurement sites in which Eni has invested with the strategic objective of increasing the integrated liquefied gas portfolio.

The new regasification capacity will help implement Eni’s plan for the complete replacement of Russian gas by 2024-2025, increasing the availability of gas for the country with potential benefits in terms of prices and the competitiveness of the Italian industrial economic system, the press release adds.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Alessia Pé)