All amounts in US dollars

KIBALI, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) – Since Kibali went into production 10 years ago it has not only grown into
Africa’s largest gold mine, it has also opened a new mining frontier in the DRC and stimulated the development of a thriving regional economy in the country’s North-East province, says Mark
Bristow, Barrick president and chief executive.

Speaking at a media visit to Kibali today, Bristow said the mutually beneficial partnership between the company and its local stakeholders, notably the government, contractors, service providers,
employees and the community, had demonstrated that it was possible to build and operate a successful, world-class mine, run by host country nationals in one of Africa’s remotest corners.

