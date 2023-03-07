By: Sandra Beatriz Ludena

This article comes to open a form of reasoning, who has started to think about the role of the forerunner woman, because today, like the first day on earth, the woman has that function of initiator.

Nobody knows where we would be without the first maternal womb and where there would be life if it were not for this precursor design, for this reason, nature is perfect giving the well-born woman this tremendous attribute, now that the day dedicated to honoring women has arrived. I want to reflect on this.

Forerunner, they tell her then, she is not a lawyer, she does not write or read columns in the newspapers, but she knows more about life than any professor, I have seen her carrying the children on her back, wrapping them with any blanket while carrying baskets with merchandise for the sale.

She is the initiator of life, therefore, her load is not heavy for her, she does not sleep to take care of her offspring and, for that reason, it does not paralyze her life, her back is an inverted kangaroo, a safe field, in this land mined with hostility, like this, she raises the children and generates a livelihood, since she is a provider by her own nature, her two mothers shout it, the precursor knows how to start the world every day with each step of a woman.

That the long-suffering woman has no dreams, they say, because life made her hard, but, it turns out, she is a forerunner, a founder of life, she could not be if the illusion of a full world were not in her genes. She has painted her dreams with each smile of her family and she does it, calmly having a cup of pot coffee, because to be a beautiful woman, she does not need more than her simple and natural femininity.

The works of the pioneers are not always outstanding or restful, they swarm in the most unexpected places, they are in houses and workshops washing and cleaning, but they are also in trucks and carpentry shops giving an example of being pioneers.

They are administrators par excellence, they know that they cannot pay for an internet plan, but they can pay for phone recharging, for this reason, they teach their children to receive virtual classes through a second-hand device that others have discarded; She is a teacher of the application of the circular economy, she teaches the importance of reusing, recycling and redirecting life.

They are women to whom no one gives a medal or takes a photo in the newspaper, but they are the forerunners, the first, the heralds of a world where one learns to be better every day. They don’t know about the gala dress, but they have learned to help in the minga, to celebrate in the neighborhood festivals, to collaborate in the patron saint festivals, and there they go dressed with the satisfaction of being pioneering women.

They do not have a university degree, however, they have a precursor title granted for life, they are true ladies and their beauty does not depend on makeup or the glass slipper.