Pipe damage leaves these neighborhoods in Bogotá without water

The Bogotá Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAB) reported that there was unforeseen damage to a 24-inch pipe located on the North Highway with Calle 128D in the south-north direction green zone separator.

This situation forced the suspension of the service in the sector located from Calle 116 to Calle 153, between Carrera 15 to Carrera 45.

The affected neighborhoods are: La Calleja, El Contador, Las Galias, Las Margaritas and the Reina Sofia Clinic sector.

The intervention of the arrangement began at 7 am today, Sunday, May 7. The EAAB technical team will work uninterruptedly during the day and night to repair the pipeline and restore service in the morning hours of Monday, May 8.

The EAAB will have the tank truck service by calling line 116. Likewise, it apologizes to users and states its commitment to quickly overcome this unforeseen event.