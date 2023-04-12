Vallenato music singer Felipe ‘Pipe’ Peláez, announced on his social networks that next Friday, April 14, he will launch his new song ‘Magic’.

It is a ranchera, which according to the artist, has been working for some time. “Grab this pod, this is coming out this Friday. I had a dream, as well as many of you, a dream called ranchera, already came true. Get caught, especially those who are in love”.

The new song ‘Magic’ is part of the album ‘A dream called ranchera’. It must be remembered that in 2017, Peláez recorded the song ‘I live thinking about you‘ together with the reggaeton singer Maluma.

The Colombian-Venezuelan singer has great successes such as: ‘Tan natural’, ‘The greatest love on the planet’, ‘You have it all’, ‘Whenever you want I want’ and ‘My beautiful jealous’.