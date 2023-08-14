Piquadro Group, revenues up 7.4% in the first quarter

The first quarter ended with an increase of 7.4%. Piquadro, with revenues of 34.4 million euros. In the period between April and June, the debt of the group specialized in leather goods amounted to 19.2 million euros, compared to 18.31 million at the beginning of the year but an improvement of over 18 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

With regard to the individual brands, the revenues recorded in the first three months by the Piquadro brand of the same name amount to approximately 14.5 million euros (+22.5% on an annual basis). In second position The Bridgewhich totaled sales of 6.7 million euros (+19.8%), while those of Lancel“which have been significantly affected by the situation on the domestic market, impacted by the recent protests in France”.

Looking instead at geographical performance, Italy confirms itself as the group’s first market (weighing 45.2% of the total), with a turnover of 15.6 million euros, up 25.5% compared to Q1 2022.

In the European market, the player recorded revenues of 17.4 million (equal to 50.5% of consolidated sales), down by 7.9% due to the reduction in revenues relating to the Lancel brand, explains the note. In the non-European geographical area (called “Rest of the world”), the Piquadro group recorded a turnover of around 1.5 million euro, equal to 4.3% of consolidated sales and up by around 92.3% hundred.

“The revenues relating to the first quarter of the year – he comments Marco Palmieri, president and CEO – are in line with our expectations -. Piquadro and The Bridge, with growth of around 20%, show considerable solidity in demand. Maison Lancel is feeling the effects of a complex situation on the French market and an ongoing restructuring of commercial and distribution policies. This strategic, positioning and commercial review began with our entry at the end of 2018, and was held back by Covid in the following years, but we believe that growth will return in the coming quarters. The outlook for the entire year is positive both in terms of profitability and cash generation”.