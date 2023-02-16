Home News Piqué and Clara Chía very loving in the Barcelona match
Piqué and Clara Chía very loving in the Barcelona match

Piqué and Clara Chía very loving in the Barcelona match

Piqué and his new partner, Clara Chía They seem to be better than ever despite being in the middle of the hurricane on social networks after Shakira’s shootout with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap where the Colombian did not hesitate to throw several darts at her former partner and father of her children for his infidelity.

The truth is that although Piqué’s new beginning in love has been stormy, the couple seems to go ahead and avoid difficulties.

This was recorded in a video in which The Spaniard and the 22-year-old They were very affectionate and tender together during Barcelona’s most recent match against him. Manchester United which ended in a draw.

The video shared on the Twitter account at Okdiario.com, a Spanish medium, caused many reactions among Internet users who did not hesitate to leave their opinion and also consider what the artist from Barranquilla was thinking when they saw the images: And meanwhile, Shakira wearing herself out making a video in which she pretends to mop.”mentioned a netizen.

