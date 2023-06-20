Piqué arrives in Miami with his children Milan and Sasha

Piqué, Shakira’s ex has been photographed at the Miami airport. The athlete has arrived in the United States with his children Milan, 11, and Sasha, who is 9, after spending a few days together in Spain. The Catalan, who was wearing a beige T-shirt and pink shorts, was walking with the two minors through the airport with two suitcases.

In the photographs it can be seen that the two minors are tired from the trip, since they lean on the suitcases to rest after almost ten hours of flight. In recent months, since Shakira moved to the American city, Milan and Sasha have had to repeat this trip on more than one occasion to spend days with their paternal family in Spain.

The two minors arrived in Spain with their mother on June 5. At first it was Piqué who intended to travel to Miami to pick up her children, but the singer decided to come to Barcelona with them to spend a few days in Barcelona and enjoy the Formula 1 race in which she was photographed with hamilton.

Shakira’s demand that was rumored is confirmed

His presence this morning in Miami confirms the news that he has been talking about all week: that the minors will not be present at the wedding of his uncle Marc Piqué, who will say ‘yes, I want’ this Friday with María Valls. This supposed demand from Shakira, the other parent of the children, would not only be motivated by compliance with the custody agreement they reached a few months ago.

The one from Barranquilla, according to the information published by the Spanish media, would have wanted to prevent them from being present due to another event that would take place during the invitation. Apparently, Gerard Piqué’s intention would be to announce his rumored engagement to Clara Chía to his friends and family in the link. Will it be true and will they become husband and wife in a matter of months? Will the soccer player take this important step after more than a decade refusing to marry the mother of his children?

